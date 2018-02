Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$66.6 MILLION VERSUS NZ$59.3 MILLION

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE NZ$433.1 MILLION, DOWN 5.5 PCT‍​

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF NZ$.075 PER SHARE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: