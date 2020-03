BRIEF-SKY Network Television Withdraws FY Revenue & EBITDA Guidance

March 18 (Reuters) - SKY Network Television Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

* WITHDRAWING REVENUE & EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE DUE TO INCREASING UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ACTIONS TO COMBAT SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS IMPACTED UPON NUMBER OF LIVE SPORTING EVENTS FOR WHICH SKY HOLDS BROADCASTING RIGHTS

* TAKING DECISIVE ACTIONS INCLUDING REDUCTION OF OPERATING EXPENSES, DEFERRING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL PROJECTS, AMONG OTHERS