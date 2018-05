May 21 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER

* NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DCMS THAT HE IS NOT MINDED TO INTERVENE ON PUBLIC INTEREST GROUNDS IN RELATION TO COMCAST’S OFFER FOR SKY

* SECRETARY OF STATE HAS NOT REACHED A FINAL DECISION

* BEFORE REACHING A FINAL DECISION, SECRETARY OF STATE WILL CONSIDER FURTHER REPRESENTATIONS, WHICH ARE TO BE PROVIDED BY THURSDAY 24 MAY