BRIEF-Sky Plc Sees Fox Deal To Close By June 30, 2018​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY 21CF AND DISNEY​

* ‍SKY NOTES TODAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT BY 21CF AND DISNEY REGARDING DISNEY‘S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 21CF​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT 21ST CENTURY FOX WILL SEEK TO COMPLETE ITS PLANNED ACQUISITION OF 61% OF SKY IT DOESN‘T ALREADY OWN​

* REMAINS IN AN OFFER PERIOD AND, TOGETHER WITH 21CF, IS BOUND BY ITS OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT

* NOTES THAT 21CF‘S CURRENT OFFER IS NOT CONDITIONAL ON COMPLETION OF DISNEY TRANSACTION

‍ANTICIPATES THAT, SUBJECT TO NECESSARY REGULATORY CONSENTS, FOX TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018​