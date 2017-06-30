BRIEF-Sky signs broadcast deal with the ECB for 2020-2024

June 30 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* New landmark partnership with the ECB 2020-2024

* ‍Agreed a new five-year partnership with England & Wales Cricket Board that includes live rights to international and county cricket from 2020​

* ‍Taking its partnership with English cricket into its third decade, deal will give customers more live cricket than ever before​

* Will also work with ECB to develop a new participation and engagement approach to help deliver ECB's ambitions to grow game at all levels​