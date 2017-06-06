BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings named Hao Wu as new chairman of board

June 6 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd announces the call of an extraordinary shareholders meeting, and change of management and appointment of an independent director

* Named Hao Wu as new chairman of board of directors of company, replacing Su, effective immediately​

* Su will also no longer serve as company's chief executive officer​

* Set up executive committee and is actively searching for candidates for vacated management positions​

* Weili Su remains as a director of company​