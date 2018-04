May 1 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd:

* EXPECT TO ACHIEVE AROUND 3 PERCENT GROWTH IN NORMALISED GROUP EBITDA IN FY18 VERSUS PCP

* EXPECT TOTAL DEBT TO PEAK AT AROUND $1 BILLION IN FY20

* REMAINS ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST NZ$10 BILLION IN IB TURNOVER FOR FY18 DESPITE TURNOVER ADJUSTMENT IN 1H18

