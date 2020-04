BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment Group Updates On Impact Of COVID-19

April 3 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE RESTRUCTURE OF SKYCITY MANAGEMENT TEAM AND SALARIED EMPLOYEE BASE

* PETER ALEXANDER TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF PROPERTY OFFICER AND LEAVE FROM JULY 2, 2020

* HIGHLY LIKELY THAT WILL HAVE TO REDUCE OUR ROSTERED (WAGED) WORKFORCE IN COMING MONTHS

* DURING CLOSURE OF CASINOS, HOTELS, RESTAURANTS, BARS, ATTRACTIONS CLOSED ACROSS 5 PROPERTIES FACE NZ$90 MILLION IN LOST REVENUE/MONTH

* COST SAVING INITIATIVE INCLUDES NZ$15 MILLION REDUCTION IN STAY-IN-BUSINESS CAPEX FOR REMAINDER OF FY

* COST CUT MEASURES INCLUDE EXECUTIVE SALARY CUTS RANGING FROM 20%-40% VOLUNTEERED BY LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR REMAINDER OF FY20.

* EXCEPT FOR NZICC & HORIZON HOTEL PROJECT, ALL CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN NZ PUT ON HOLD

* NO WORK CURRENTLY POSSIBLE ON THE NZICC AND HORIZON HOTEL PROJECT

* NZ GOVERNMENT WAGE SUBSIDY SCHEME PROVIDING SIGNIFICANT ASSISTANCE TO RETAIN LOWER LEVEL WAGED STAFF FOR AS LONG AS SUBSIDY IN PLACE

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CFO & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER’S SALARIES TO BE CUT BY 40% FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS VOLUNTEERED TO CUT FEES FOR REMAINDER OF FY20 BY 50%

* IN AUSTRALIA, AROUND 90% OF WORKFORCE HAS BEEN STOOD DOWN

* FOR SALARIED EMPLOYEES IN NZ, REDUNDANCIES OF ABOUT 200 TO START WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ESTIMATED COST OF REDUNDANCIES IS NZ$11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: