BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment Sees Total Annualised Cost Savings Of Around NZ$50 Mln After Restructure

June 3 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd:

* PART-WAY THROUGH CONSULTATION PROCESS ON PROPOSAL TO REDUCE NZ WORKFORCE BY AROUND 700 ROSTERED EMPLOYEES

* RESTRUCTURE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MIDDLE OF JUNE 2020

* EXPECTS BUSINESS WILL BE SMALLER & DOMESTICALLY FOCUSED FOR SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM

* EMPLOYEE BASE NEEDS TO BE DOWNSIZED TO REFLECT SMALLER BUSINESS

* SEES TOTAL ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS OF AROUND NZ$50 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RE-OPEN SOME FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS FROM NEXT WEEK

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RE-OPEN ADELAIDE CASINO IN LATE JUNE OR EARLY JULY

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO REQUIRE ANY WAIVERS FOR 30 JUNE 2020 DEBT COVENANTS

* EXPECTS TO FINALISE FUNDING PLAN OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: