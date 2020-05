BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment To Reopen NZ Properties In Staged Manner With Reduced Operating Hours

May 12 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd:

* WILL REOPEN ITS NZ CASINO, ENTERTAINMENT AND ACCOMMODATION FACILITIES IN AUCKLAND, HAMILTON AND QUEENSTOWN FROM 14 MAY

* WILL NOW MOVE FORWARD TO FURTHER REDUCE ITS NEW ZEALAND WORKFORCE

* SKYCITY SEES TOTAL ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT NZ$50 MILLION AFTER FULL RESTRUCTURE IMPLEMENTED FOR SALARIED EMPLOYEES & ROSTERED EMPLOYEES

* WILL SHORTLY COMMENCE CONSULTATION ON PROPOSAL TO REDUCE NUMBER OF ROSTERED (WAGED) STAFF BY AROUND 700

* WILL REOPEN NZ PROPERTIES IN STAGED MANNER WITH REDUCED OPERATING HOURS INITIALLY BASED ON EXPECTED CUSTOMER DEMAND

* IN QUEENSTOWN, SKYCITY QUEENSTOWN PROPERTY WILL REOPEN FROM 14 MAY, WHARF CASINO PROPERTY WILL REMAIN CLOSED