BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment Withdrawing Updated Earnings Guidance For FY20

March 23 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* WILL CONTINUE WORK ON ITS ADELAIDE EXPANSION PROJECT.

* WITHDRAWING ITS UPDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* ADVISES THAT IT WILL CLOSE ITS ADELAIDE CASINO BY 12.00PM ON MARCH 23 FOLLOWING AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCEMENT

* IS PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL CLOSURE OF NEW ZEALAND PROPERTIES SHOULD GOVERNMENT RAISE COVID-19 ALERT LEVEL

* WORKING THROUGH WHAT IMPLICATIONS MAY BE FOR CO’S 4,000 EMPLOYEES IN NEW ZEALAND AMID COVID-19

* ADDRESSING WELFARE OF CO'S 1,000 STAFF IN ADELAIDE AFTER AU GOVERNMENT DECISION TO CLOSE ADELAIDE CASINO; STARTS TALKS WITH UNIONS