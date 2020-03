March 23 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* CLOSURE OF SKYCITY’S NEW ZEALAND PROPERTIES

* CLOSING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ITS NEW ZEALAND CASINO AND ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES IN AUCKLAND, HAMILTON AND QUEENSTOW

* AUCKLAND HOTELS TO BE OPEN TEMPORARILY TO ACCOMMODATE GUESTS STAYING IN-HOUSE, PENDING FURTHER ADVICE FROM NZ GOVERNMENT