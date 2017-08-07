BRIEF-Skydance Media extends agreement with Paramount Pictures for four additional years

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Skydance Media
* Skydance Media extends worldwide production & distribution agreement for feature films with Paramount Pictures for four additional years
* Skydance Media says new agreement also includes animated features
* Skydance says Paramount will have opportunity to co-finance and distribute on a worldwide basis movies that Skydance produces
* Skydance says it will retain option to co-produce and co-finance certain of Paramount's feature films