BRIEF-Skydance Media extends agreement with Paramount Pictures for four additional years
August 7, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Skydance Media extends agreement with Paramount Pictures for four additional years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Skydance Media

* Skydance Media extends worldwide production & distribution agreement for feature films with Paramount Pictures for four additional years

* Skydance Media says new agreement also includes animated features

* ‍Skydance​ says Paramount will have opportunity to co-finance and distribute on a worldwide basis movies that Skydance produces

* ‍Skydance says it will retain option to co-produce and co-finance certain of Paramount’s feature films​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

