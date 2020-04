April 21 (Reuters) - Skyfii Ltd:

* TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES FOR Q3 FY20 OF $3.9 MLN, UP 72% VERSUS Q3 FY19

* SKF AFFIRMS THAT IT WILL MAINTAIN POSITIVE EBITDA FOR FY2020

* GLOBAL WORKFORCE HAS MUTUALLY AGREED TO A 20% PAY REDUCTION THROUGH TO JULY 31

* REDUCED DISCRETIONARY SPEND IN AREAS SUCH AS CONTRACTORS

* AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAS CASH BALANCE OF $2.5MLN AND ACCESS TO $2 MLN LOAN FACILITY

* RECURRING REVENUES OF $2.3 MLN FOR Q3 FY20, UP 75%