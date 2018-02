Feb 5 (Reuters) - Skyfii Ltd:

* ‍SKYFII TO ACQUIRE CAUSELY TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT AND MARKETING SERVICES OFFERING​

* ‍ALL SCRIP TRANSACTION FOR 25 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SKYFII TO BE ISSUED AT A$ 0.14 PER SHARE VALUING ACQUISITION AT A$3.5 MILLION​

* CAUSELY CUSTOMER CONTRACTS WILL DELIVER A GUARANTEED MINIMUM OF US$1.625 MILLION IN NET PROFIT TO SKYFII OVER INITIAL THREE YEAR PERIOD