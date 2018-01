BRIEF-Skyharbour Option Partner Azincourt Energy To Commence Exploration Program At East Preston Uranium Property

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd:

* SKYHARBOUR OPTION PARTNER AZINCOURT ENERGY TO COMMENCE EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT EAST PRESTON URANIUM PROPERTY

* SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES - CO AND CLEAN COMMODITIES ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT WITH AZINCOURT

* SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES - AS PER AGREEMENT, AZINCOURT HAS AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE 70% WORKING INTEREST IN A PORTION OF PRESTON URANIUM PROJECT

* SKYHARBOUR - UNDER AGREEMENT, AZINCOURT HAS ISSUED 4.5 MILLION SHARES, TO CONTRIBUTE CASH, EXPLORATION EXPENDITURE TOTALING UP TO $3.5 MILLION

* SKYHARBOUR-CO ALSO HAS AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH AREVA RESOURCES CANADA WHERE AREVA MAY EARN UP TO 70% INTEREST IN SEPARATE PORTION OF PRESTON PROJECT

