BRIEF-Skyhawk Therapeutics Signs Agreement With Genentech To Develop Small Molecule RNA Splicing Modifiers For Oncology And Neurodegenerative Diseases

July 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SKYHAWK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP SMALL MOLECULE RNA SPLICING MODIFIERS FOR ONCOLOGY AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* SKYHAWK THERAPEUTICS - SKYHAWK WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR MORE THAN $2 BILLION OVER TIME

* SKYHAWK THERAPEUTICS - WILL USE SKYSTAR PLATFORM TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES DIRECTED TO MULTIPLE TARGETS FOR ONCOLOGY AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* SKYHAWK THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT GRANTS GENENTECH AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE POTENTIAL THERAPEUTICS

* SKYHAWK THERAPEUTICS - GENENTECH WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION.

* SKYHAWK - DEAL ALSO INCLUDES ROYALTIES ON SALES OF COMMERCIALIZED MEDICINES