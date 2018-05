May 17 (Reuters) - Skyline Corp:

* SKYLINE ANNOUNCES INTENT TO LIST ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE IN CONNECTION WITH EXCHANGE TRANSACTION WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS, LLC

* SKYLINE-EXPECTS STOCK OF COMBINED CO TO BEGIN TRADING ON NYSE UNDER TRADING SYMBOL "SKY" UPON COMPLETION OF EXCHANGE AGREEMENT EXPECTED IN H1 2018