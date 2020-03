BRIEF-Skyline Champion Corp Provides Business Update In Response To COVID-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Skyline Champion Corp:

* SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* SKYLINE CHAMPION - 13 MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CALIFORNIA, PENNSYLVANIA, LOUISIANA, KENTUCKY. NEW YORK ORDERED SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS FOR MANY BUSINESSES

* SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP - CLOSING FIVE CANADIAN MANUFACTURING FACILITIES DUE TO REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND

* SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP - HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH NO SIGNIFICANT DEBT MATURING UNTIL JUNE 2023

* SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP - LAST WEEK DREW REMAINING $38 MILLION OF $100 MILLION REVOLVER, INCREASING CASH AVAILABILITY TO ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: