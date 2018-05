May 15 (Reuters) - Skyline Corp:

* SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL COMPANY DIVIDEND IN CONNECTION WITH EXCHANGE TRANSACTION

* SKYLINE CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE

* SKYLINE - SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: