BRIEF-Skyline Investment To Raise Stake in BlueVendo to 95.56 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) - SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA:

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FROM BLUEVENDO SHAREHOLDERS 5 MILLION OF BLUVENDO SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR SKYLINE INVESTMENT SERIES H SHARES

* 5 MILLION BLUEVENDO SHARES REPRESENTING 71.47 PERCENT STAKE TO BE EXCHANGED VIA CONTRIBUTION IN-KIND FOR 1.5 MILLION SERIES H SHARES

* VALUE OF BLUEVENDO SHARES SET AT 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CURRENTLY CO OWNS 24.1 PCT STAKE IN BLUEVENDO, AFTER THE TRANSACTION SKYLINE INVESTMENT WOULD HAVE 95.56 PCT STAKE IN IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)