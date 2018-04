April 13 (Reuters) - SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MILLION TO PLN 23.3 MILLION

* PLANS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 1.5 MILLION NEWS SERIES H SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* SERIES H SHARES WILL BE COVERED BY 5 MILLION SHARES OF BLUEVENDO SA THAT WERE PRICED AT PLN 3.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)