Nov 28 (Reuters) - Helomics Corp:

* SKYLINE MEDICAL AND HELOMICS ANNOUNCE A JOINT STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GLG PHARMA

* SKYLINE MEDICAL - ‍NEW PARTNERSHIP TO FILE FOR EUROPEAN GRANT APPLICATION TO EXPAND GLG‘S AND SKYLINE-HELOMICS VENTURE‘S PRODUCT OFFERING​ ACROSS EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: