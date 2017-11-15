FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skyline Medical, Helomics Corp sign joint venture to commercialize D-CHIP platform
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Skyline Medical, Helomics Corp sign joint venture to commercialize D-CHIP platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Helomics Corp

* Skyline Medical and Helomics Corporation sign joint venture term sheet to build-out and commercialize the D-CHIP platform

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍joint venture is subject to terms and conditions, including further due diligence and financing of new entity​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍signed a term sheet with Helomics Corporation​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍deal to leverage Helomics D-CHIP platform to develop and market new approaches for personalized cancer diagnosis and care​

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍skyline Medical will own 51 pct of joint venture, with Helomics owning remaining 49 pct​

* Skyline Medical Inc - operations of JV will be managed by Helomics subject to direction and oversight of joint venture’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.