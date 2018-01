Jan 5 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc:

* SKYLINE MEDICAL INC - PRICING OF FIRM COMMITMENT UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.9 MILLION UNITS AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF $0.95 PER UNIT

* SKYLINE MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FIRM COMMITMENT PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: