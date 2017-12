Dec 19 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc:

* SKYLINE MEDICAL ACQUIRING UP TO 25% EQUITY STAKE IN HELOMICS CORPORATION, A PRECISION DIAGNOSTICS COMPANY

* SKYLINE MEDICAL - PURCHASING PREFERRED STOCK CONVERTIBLE INTO 20% OF OUTSTANDING STOCK OF HELOMICS FOR 1.1 MILLION SHARES OF NEWLY ISSUED CO'S STOCK