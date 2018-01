Jan 3 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc:

* SKYLINE MEDICAL INC - COMPANY SOLD TEN STREAMWAY SYSTEMS IN 2017, FIVE OF WHICH WERE SOLD IN FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2017

* SKYLINE MEDICAL INC - A FURTHER SIX STREAMWAY UNITS HAVE BEEN BOOKED FOR SALE IN JANUARY 2018