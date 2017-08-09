FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skyline Medical signs merger agreement with Cytobioscience
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Skyline Medical signs merger agreement with Cytobioscience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc:

* Skyline Medical signs definitive merger agreement with Cytobioscience

* Skyline Medical - upon closing of acquisition, Garvin will be named president of Skyline Medical and will be appointed to Skyline Medical board

* Says acquisition has been approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Skyline will pay owners of Cytobioscience at closing 19.8% of outstanding common shares​

* Skyline Medical Inc says upon closing of acquisition Schwartz will remain chief executive officer and a director of Skyline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.