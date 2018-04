April 12 (Reuters) - Skyline Corp:

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MILLION AN INCREASE OF 12.3 PCT OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MILLION IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER

* ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15 Source text: (bit.ly/2v6HsXS) Further company coverage: