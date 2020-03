March 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SKYMARK AIRLINES TO POSTPONE ITS PLANNED RELISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE THIS SPRING - NIKKEI EXCLUSIVE

* SKYMARK NOW LOOKS SET TO LAUNCH ITS OFFERING IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 AT THE EARLIEST- NIKKEI EXCLUSIVE Source text here (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)