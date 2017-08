July 27 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc

* SkyWest, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 profit

* Q2 revenue $810 million versus I/B/E/S view $790.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SkyWest- Deal for SkyWest airlines anticipates adding one additional E175 aircraft in Q4 2017, resulting in a total of 104 E175 aircraft by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: