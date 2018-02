Feb 1 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc:

* SKYWEST, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PROFIT

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.46

* ‍REVENUE WAS $797 MILLION IN Q4 2017, UP FROM $758 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* ‍ENACTMENT OF TCJA RESULTED IN $247 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT FROM REVALUATION OF SKYWEST'S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES DURING Q4 2017​