April 9 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc:

* SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES

* REPORTED 153,600 BLOCK HOURS IN MARCH, COMPARED TO 161,900 BLOCK HOURS IN MARCH 2017

* LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PERCENT VERSUS 81.0 PERCENT IN MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: