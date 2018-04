BRIEF-SkyWest Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.03

April 26 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q1 REVENUE $783 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $769.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IMPROVEMENT IN Q1 2018 PRE-TAX INCOME FROM Q1 2017 WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO SKYWEST’S ONGOING FLEET TRANSITION.

* EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER

* AT END OF Q1 2018, EXPRESSJET HAD SIX CRJ900S AND 31 CRJ700S REMAINING IN SERVICE UNDER DELTA AGREEMENT

* EXPRESSJET ANTICIPATES RETURNING SEVEN LEASED AIRCRAFT TO DELTA IN Q2 2018

* EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)