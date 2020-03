March 10 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc:

* SKYWEST INC - COMMENTARY IN LAST EARNINGS CALL ON JANUARY 30, 2020 CONCERNING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* SKYWEST INC - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL UPDATES ON ITS NEXT EARNINGS CALL IN APRIL 2020.