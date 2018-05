Skyworks Solutions Inc:

* SKYWORKS EXCEEDS Q2 FY18 EXPECTATIONS

* SEES Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* SEES Q3 REVENUE $875 MILLION TO $900 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $913.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $910.7 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65, REVENUE VIEW $931.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S