May 6 (Reuters) - Skyworth Group Ltd:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE RMB6,752 MILLION VERSUS RMB9,165 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 203 MILLION VERSUS RMB 106 MILLION

* EXPECT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S CONSOL RESULTS IN 2020