BRIEF-SL Green Announces Sale Of Office Properties

April 11 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN ANNOUNCES SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM AND TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES

* DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MILLION

* SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MILLION

* PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS WILL BE USED FOR COMPANY’S $1.5 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MILLION

* TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MILLION, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: