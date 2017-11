BRIEF-SL Green Extends And Expands $3.0 Billion Unsecured Corporate Credit Facility

Nov 27 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN EXTENDS AND EXPANDS $3.0 BILLION UNSECURED CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP- ‍5-YEAR FUNDED TERM LOAN COMPONENT OF FACILITY HAS BEEN INCREASED TO $1.3 BILLION, MATURITY DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 2023​

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP- ‍REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT COMPONENT OF FACILITY REDUCED TO $1.5 BILLION, MATURITY DATE EXTENDED TO MARCH 2023​

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP- ‍NEW $200 MILLION, 7-YEAR FUNDED TERM LOAN COMPONENT HAS BEEN ADDED TO FACILITY, WHICH MATURES IN NOV 2024​