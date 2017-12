Dec 1 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION INCREASE TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE TO SIZE OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - PROGRAM INCREASED TO $1.5 BILLION