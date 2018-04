BRIEF-SL Green Realty Corp Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.12 Per Share

April 18 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS OF $1.12 PER SHARE; AND FFO OF $1.66 PER SHARE

* SL GREEN REALTY - SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MILLION AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MILLION VERSUS $377.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $260.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S