BRIEF-SL Green Realty Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.29

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EPS OF $0.29 AND $0.87 PER SHARE; AND FFO OF $1.60 AND $6.45 PER SHARE

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.60

* ‍RAISING 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $2.32 TO $2.42​

* SEES 2018 ‍ NAREIT DEFINED FFO PER SHARE OF $6.70 TO $6.80​

* SL GREEN REALTY - QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 1.1%

* FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 0.1% TO $148.2 MILLION

* ‍FOR QUARTER, UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 6.5% TO $30.6 MILLION​