May 4 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN REALTY - COTY HAS SIGNED 10-YEAR, 10,040-SQUARE-FOOT LEASE AT 719 SEVENTH AVENUE, NOW KNOWN AS 30 TIMES SQUARE

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: