May 17 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN SIGNS PUMA TO GLOBAL RETAIL FLAGSHIP AT 609 FIFTH AVENUE

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - SIGNED A 24,000-SQUARE-FOOT RETAIL LEASE AT 609 FIFTH AVENUE WITH PUMA