Feb 23 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen:

* CO-CEO SKEOCH SAYS ~SALE TO PHOENIX INVOLVES WITH-PROFIT BOOK, DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSION FUNDS, GERMAN, IRISH INSURANCE BUSINESSES, ANNUITIES

* CO-CEO GILBERT SAYS ~ “MORE OUT OF SADNESS THAN ANYTHING ELSE” THAT LLOYDS MANDATE ENDED, HOPEFULLY WILL GET CHANCE TO RETENDER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)