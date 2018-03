March 22 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* TO ISSUE NOT LESS THAN 100 AND NOT MORE THAN 800 SERIES G1 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS/BOND‍​

* SERIES G1 BONDS TO FUND PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AND CURRENT ACTIVITIES OF THE CO