May 7 (Reuters) - Slate Office REIT:

* SLATE OFFICE REIT ANNOUNCES $16.74 MILLION PROPERTY DISPOSITION IN ETOBICOKE, ON

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - EXPECTS TO INITIALLY USE NET PROCEEDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING DEBT, WHICH MAY BE REDRAWN TO FUND FUTURE ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: