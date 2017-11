Nov 7 (Reuters) - Slate Office REIT -

* SLATE OFFICE REIT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍RENTAL REVENUE WAS $41.2 MILLION, WHICH IS A 31.5% INCREASE OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR.​

* QTRLY ‍SAME PROPERTY NOI WAS $14.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF $0.2 MILLION OVER Q2 OF 2017​

* QTRLY ‍AFFO PER UNIT $0.17​

* ‍QTRLY CORE FFO PER UNIT $0.21​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: