Feb 26 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit:

* TWO LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRMS RECOMMEND THAT SLATE OFFICE REIT UNITHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES FROM COMINAR REIT

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND CO‘S UNITHOLDERS VOTE FOR PROPOSED DEAL OF PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES FROM COMINAR REIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: