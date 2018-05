May 23 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT:

* SLATE RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* SLATE RETAIL REIT - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TSX TO RENEW ITS EXISTING NCIB TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 3.9 MILLION CLASS U UNITS